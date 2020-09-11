Vettel joins new Aston Martin team

LONDON • Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, which will be Racing Point's new name from next season, after he leaves Ferrari at the end of this campaign.

The German yesterday signed a multi-year deal with the Canadian-owned team and replaces Mexican Sergio Perez, whose exit was announced on Wednesday.

Announcing the news in a statement, the 33-year-old Vettel said: "It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

"I believe we can build something very special together. I still have so much love for F1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid."

Vettel will join Canadian Lance Stroll - whose billionaire father Lawrence owns the team and is also executive chairman of the British luxury carmaker Aston Martin. The winner of 53 grands prix has had a tough time at Ferrari since the arrival of Charles Leclerc, with the young Monegasque beating him on wins, podiums, points and poles last season, and his place in the team will be taken by McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

The Scuderia, who are two places in the constructors' standings behind Racing Point after eight races, wished Vettel well.

"Happy to know you'll be around next year! Let's finish this doing our best together," the team tweeted ahead of Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix, which will be Ferrari's 1,000th F1 race and also the 250th of Vettel's career.

REUTERS