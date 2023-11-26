Verstappen wraps up the season with 19th win in 22 races

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 26, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
ABU DHABI - Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen wrapped up a year of unprecedented dominance with his record-extending 19th win in 22 races at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The pole-to-flag victory, for the fourth year in a row under the Yas Marina floodlights, left the 26-year-old alone in third place in Formula One's all-time list of winners with a career 54.

Sergio Perez finished second on the road for Red Bull but a five second post-race penalty dropped the Mexican off the podium, behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.

Mercedes ended their first winless season since 2011 as best of the rest behind runaway champions Red Bull. REUTERS

