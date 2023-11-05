Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race

SAO PAULO - Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a Sao Paulo sprint race on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris at the first corner.

Norris, lining up on pole position, finished second with Red Bull's Sergio Perez third. The win was Verstappen's fourth of the season in six Saturday sprints.

George Russell, last year's sprint winner in Brazil, finished fourth for Mercedes with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda sixth for his team's first sprint points.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was seventh and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the final point in the standalone 24-lap 100km race at the Interlagos circuit. REUTERS