Verstappen wary of 'hectic' and pulsating Monaco GP

MONACO • World champion Max Verstappen is hoping to survive the chaos and beat rival and luckless local hero Charles Leclerc again in Sunday's 79th Monaco Grand Prix.

Just days after leading his teammate Sergio Perez over the line in a Red Bull one-two last weekend in Spain, the Dutchman will bid for a repeat to consolidate his grip at the top of the drivers' standings.

Verstappen took control of the championship race, easing six points clear of Monaco native Leclerc after the Ferrari driver was forced into retirement at the Circuit de Catalunya. He is seeking a fourth consecutive win and second in the classic contest.

"Qualifying is critical, like always," said Verstappen, who won here last year. "Monaco is always a hectic weekend, but special. The track is old school, narrow and it makes your heart rate go so high.

"We have to be constantly on the edge. It's a pretty crazy place. I finally won there last year and it was a massive relief to cross the line."

Like Leclerc, who was born and lives in the Mediterranean principality, Verstappen is based there along with several other drivers like seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

As a result, they enjoy an intimate knowledge of the circuit regarded as the most iconic and glamorous on the F1 calendar, but also the rare luxury of sleeping at home during a race weekend.

For Leclerc, however, that comfort has yet to be of any help on the tight, unforgiving and sinuous barrier-lined street track that requires total concentration and extraordinary driver skills.

At just 3.337km, it is the shortest on the calendar, offers few overtaking opportunities, rapid and multiple gear changes and tricky changes in elevation and direction.

Only 42 per cent of the lap is run at full speed, the lowest of the year.

Despite knowing all this and having gone by bus to school on the same stretches of asphalt, Leclerc has yet to finish his home grand prix in three attempts since 2018.

He could not start last year's race, while he had to retire after starting from pole in a Formula Two race in 2017. Earlier this month, he also crashed a classic 1974 Ferrari, raced by Niki Lauda, at a demonstration event here.

Yet he remains calm and optimistic, hoping a change to the classic Monaco routine this year - with practice starting today, and not the day before - will help.

"I think it gives us the rhythm of the other races, which could be good so I'm looking forward to that and giving it a go," Leclerc said, deflecting any negative thoughts after a power failure in Spain, while leading, brought him his first DNF (did not finish) of the season.

After returning to competitive form with a heavily upgraded car in Spain, where George Russell was third and Hamilton fifth, Mercedes will also be hopeful. But the team are realistic, having won in Monaco only once since 2017.

"We made a big step and halved the advantage of the front runners," said team chief Toto Wolff.

"But there's still a long way to go. And Monaco was not our happiest place in the past. My expectations are lower than at any other circuit."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE