Straitstimes.com header logo

Verstappen title win would be bookmaker's nightmare

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 4, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen, McLaren's Lando Norris and McLaren's Oscar Piastri during a press conference ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 4, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen, McLaren's Lando Norris and McLaren's Oscar Piastri during a press conference ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

Follow topic:

ABU DHABI, Dec 5 - Max Verstappen winning a fifth Formula One title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday could be a nightmare for at least one British bookmaker who offered punters odds of 80/1 in August.

Red Bull's Verstappen was 104 points behind then-leader Oscar Piastri at that point but has since overtaken the Australian by four points and is now chasing the McLaren driver's teammate Lando Norris in an astonishing comeback.

"No one anticipated Max Verstappen’s comeback," said William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps in a press release. "We could be heading to the pit lane should he manage to claw back the 12-point deficit on Sunday, as he’s by far our worst result in the outright market."

The bookmaker said Britain's Norris remained 1/3 title favourite but most of the bets were now for his Dutch rival at 5/2, with the two championship frontrunners accounting for 74% of all stakes. Piastri was priced at 12/1.

Ladbrokes offered 1/4 on Norris for the title with Verstappen 3/1 and Piastri also at 12/1.

All three title contenders have won seven times this season. Norris won in Abu Dhabi last year after four years of Verstappen success. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.