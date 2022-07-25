Verstappen stays cool in hot France

LE CASTELLET (France) • Staying calm was key for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as he eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix yesterday after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.

The Dutchman cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, whose Mercedes teammate George Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.

"We had really good pace from the start, I was putting pressure on Charles. But following around here, with this heat, the tyres are overheating a lot so I could never really go for a move - only once," said Verstappen, 24, after the race.

"We just tried to stay calm, stay close... we pitted a bit earlier and from there onwards you never know how the race is going to go. The car was quick today.

"Of course, unlucky for Charles and I hope he's okay. From there onwards, I just did my race and looked after the tyres. The tyres were wearing a lot so it was about looking after the tyres to the end."

His seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc (170) and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers' title.

Hamilton made his 300th grand prix start and is edging closer to a first win this season after three straight third-placed finishes.

"That was actually a tough race because my drinks bottle didn't work, but what a great result, considering we've been so far off these guys all weekend," said the 37-year-old Briton.

"Reliability is one thing that my team's been amazing at, so a huge congratulations to the team back at the factory, the team here, without them we couldn't get this podium."

Russell was also pleased with his race, adding that "two podiums for Mercedes is great".

Leclerc was forced to retire after his Ferrari came off the track and crashed into the safety barriers on the 18th lap. It was the third time this year the 24-year-old has had to retire when leading a race.

The Monaco driver, who was unhurt, started in pole ahead of Verstappen. Winner in Austria at the last grand prix, he was on track to clinch victory again after dominating qualifying on Saturday.

After making a good start, he led the race under pressure from his Dutch rival. But on the 18th loop of the Paul Ricard Circuit at Le Castellet, he lost control of his Ferrari, spinning and ending up in the safety tyres at low speed.

The problem appears to have been his throttle, similar to the one that affected him in his victory in Austria two weeks earlier.

"A mistake, a mistake," he said afterwards.

"I've been saying I think I'm performing at my highest level in my career but if I keep doing those mistakes then it's pointless to perform at a very high level. I'm losing too many points.

"Seven in Imola, 25 here because we probably were the strongest car on track today so if we lose the championship by 32 points at the end of the season I will know from where they are coming from. And, it is unacceptable, I just need to get on top of those things."

His teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him with too much to do and he settled for fifth.

