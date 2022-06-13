Verstappen races to 21-point lead

Dutchman capitalises on another Leclerc retirement for Red Bull one-two in Baku

Updated
Published
7 min ago

BAKU • Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix yesterday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.

The Dutchman crossed the line 20.8 seconds clear of teammate Sergio Perez, who was ordered not to battle for first, completing a one-two finish for Red Bull.

George Russell took third for Mercedes and teammate Lewis Hamilton, voted "Driver of the Day", fought through back pain to finish fourth.

Race leader and pole-sitter Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap, recording his second retirement in three races.

It was a disastrous day for Ferrari as the Scuderia suffered an earlier did not finish (DNF) with teammate Carlos Sainz having already stopped with a hydraulic failure.

Leclerc's latest retirement dropped him to third in the overall standings, 34 points behind the front runner, and the championship race is beginning to shape up into a battle between the two Red Bull drivers.

Perez, winner in Baku last year, earned his second runner-up place in three races - he won in Monaco - and now trails Verstappen by 21 points after also scoring the bonus point for the fastest lap.

The Mexican was visibly frustrated during the Spanish Grand Prix when he was asked to give way to his teammate despite being in a clear position to win, but he did not express any discontent with the same strategy in the Azerbaijani capital.

"I think it was the right call by the team because at that time, Max was a bit further ahead. It's a good team result," Perez said. "In this place, anything can happen. At the end of the day, we managed to do a one-two so it's a great team result."

Verstappen was delighted to win here after retiring while in the lead last year in Baku, saying: "You can never make up for what we lost last year, but today, we had incredible pace in the car and we could look after the tyres and chip away at it.

"We were a tiny bit lucky because of the retirement but nevertheless our car was really quick today, so I could have closed that gap, then you have a race on your hands.

"Overall, really happy with how the balance of the car was today."

The championship now moves to Canada this weekend and Verstappen is looking forward to Montreal, even though he will not get ahead of himself as "it can swing around every race."

But, for Ferrari, there will be yet another inquest into another failure on race day.

Baku marks the fourth straight time this season that the Prancing Horse have not claimed a victory despite being on pole and Russell is now just 17 points behind Leclerc.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said: "Certainly it (the DNFs) is a concern. Reliability is always a key factor in the battle - as well as the performance.

"We're not fully reliable but the team will stay focused, try to address the issues... We need to understand what happened today. Not all issues are the same. It will take time to analyse. We don't know the issue yet."

Sainz admitted the team had to get to the bottom of things, adding: "The season is not going my way... From my point of view, I can't seem to do two consecutive races without something happening.

"It's a shame but we are a team and we are going to stay united because I am sure better days will come."

REUTERS

 

AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

RESULTS

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1hr 34min 5.941sec

2 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +20.823sec

3 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes +45.995

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +71.679

5 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +77.299

6 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin +84.099

7 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine +88.596

8 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren +92.207

9 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +92.556

10 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +108.184

DRIVERS' STANDINGS

1 Verstappen 150 pts

2 Perez 129

3 Charles Leclerc 116

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS

1 Red Bull 279 pts

2 Ferrari 199

3 Mercedes 161

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 13, 2022, with the headline Verstappen races to 21-point lead. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top