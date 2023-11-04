Verstappen on pole in red-flagged Sao Paulo qualifying

SAO PAULO - Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a qualifying session halted by bad weather at Interlagos on Friday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joined the Dutch driver on the front row with the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso on the second row.

The session was halted as the sky turned dark as night, with lightning flashes as the wind picked up and rain lashed down. The governing FIA said the session would not be re-started.

Interlagos is hosting Formula One's final sprint weekend of the season, with Sunday's grand prix grid set on Friday while Saturday's schedule features a sprint qualifying 'shootout' followed by a standalone 100km race. REUTERS

