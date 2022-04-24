Verstappen grabs pole despite poor start

World champ overtakes Leclerc with 2 laps left to win Imola sprint

IMOLA (Italy) • World champion Max Verstappen recovered from a poor start to fight back and win yesterday's 21-lap sprint race and claim pole position for today's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Beaten as the lights went out by the championship leader Charles Leclerc who pulled clear in his Ferrari, the Dutchman showed tenacity and pace to regain the lead with two laps left in his Red Bull.

The Monegasque, struggling with tyre wear, came home second ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, Scuderia teammate Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris of McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth in the second McLaren ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo, and Haas' Kevin Magnussen who was eighth, the final points-scoring position.

"I had a very bad start with too much wheel spin," said Verstappen. "I had to stay calm. Charles had more pace, but he ran out of tyres.

"It may be different tomorrow, but today, it worked out OK and I was happy to have a clean race."

Leclerc was philosophical, saying: "It's still a front-row start. I struggled with the tyres, with graining on the front left so we have to work to come back stronger tomorrow. The support here for Ferrari is amazing."

The Prancing Horse are seeking their first win on their home circuit of Imola since Michael Schumacher in 2006.

Mercedes struggled again despite an improved showing in second practice. On a difficult track for overtaking, George Russell came in 11th and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton 14th, positions once seemed unimaginable for the multi-title winning team.

On a bright, dry afternoon, Leclerc made an excellent start and swept past pole-sitter Verstappen to lead into Tamburello with Norris third ahead of Magnussen, on medium tyres, and Perez.

Behind the front-runners, China's Zhou Guanyu tried to pass Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri on the outside of Piratella, but made contact and spun off into a wall.

His Alfa Romeo was badly damaged, but he was unhurt while Gasly suffered a puncture. The collision prompted a safety car intervention while the debris was cleared.

After four laps, the racing resumed with Magnussen given a black-and-white warning flag for weaving in front of Perez on the straight.

To the delight of the tifosi crowded around the circuit, Leclerc drove with textbook perfection to remain clear of Verstappen while the two Mercedes cars, much-improved in the earlier second practice session, struggled to advance.

By lap 11, Leclerc led by 1.4 seconds with Perez charging through to third, six seconds adrift, Norris fourth and a charging Ricciardo up to fifth ahead of Sainz, also on a charge for Ferrari, and Magnussen.

Sainz soon passed Ricciardo for fifth, making use of his drag reduction system (DRS) at Tamburello.

Up front, Verstappen closed up on Leclerc, who was struggling with graining of his front right tyre, before going round the outside to take the lead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

