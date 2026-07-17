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Verstappen fastest in Belgian GP first practice, Hamilton second

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 17 - Red Bull's Max Verstappen lapped fastest in first practice for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc his closest rivals.

Both race winners this season, seven-time champion Hamilton and Leclerc were 0.145 and 0.207 slower respectively than Verstappen's best effort of one minute 47.070 seconds.

Belgian-born four-time champion Verstappen has won three times at Spa-Francorchamps, most recently in 2023, while Hamilton will be chasing a record-equalling sixth.

The Dutch driver has crashed at speed in the last two races, accidents that have led Red Bull to revert to a more conventional rear wing.

Teammate Isack Hadjar, who will start at the back on Sunday due to engine penalties, was fourth fastest.

McLaren's 2025 winner Oscar Piastri was fifth on the timing screens with Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli sixth and McLaren's reigning champion Lando Norris seventh.

Antonelli fumed at Williams' Carlos Sainz, calling the Spaniard an idiot for blocking him.

Norris was on pole position at Spa last year but this time will have a 10-place grid penalty added to wherever he qualifies on Saturday.

Mercedes' George Russell was eighth fastest, ahead of Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto.

Russell is 25 points behind 19-year-old Italian Antonelli after nine rounds of the championship.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll ran into the gravel late in the session. REUTERS