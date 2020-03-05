Unfair if F1 teams not allowed into a country: Brawn

LONDON • Formula One will not be able to hold a world championship race in a country that denies access to any team because of coronavirus restrictions, its motorsport managing director Ross Brawn said on Tuesday night.

Italy, home to Maranello-based Ferrari, the sport's oldest, most glamorous and successful team, is one of the countries most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, with 79 deaths and over 2,500 cases.

On Tuesday, Vietnam, which hosts its first grand prix on April 5, has imposed a two-week quarantine period on anyone who has come from or been in Italy prior to entry. The country's last reported case came on Feb 13 and all 16 patients have recovered.

Bahrain, which is staging the second race of the season on March 22, has also implemented the same restrictions on travellers from several countries, including Italy.

The Bahrain International Circuit said on Tuesday night it was putting in place "specific measures" for teams, administrators, broadcasters and media.

That has raised concern in some quarters not only about Ferrari's ability to participate, but also the Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri team based in Italy, as are tyre supplier Pirelli and brake maker Brembo - both integral to F1.

"If a team is prevented from entering a country, we can't have a race. Not a F1 world championship race, anyway, because that would be unfair," Brawn told Reuters.

"Obviously, if a team makes its own choice not to go to a race, that's their decision.

"But where a team is prevented from going to a race because of a decision of the country, then it's difficult to have a fair competition."

According to the BBC, F1 organisers are working with Bahraini and Vietnamese authorities on "an expedited process for race personnel to limit the effect of the restrictions".

There are also plans for a charter to take F1's Italian contingent directly from Melbourne to Bahrain, without anyone leaving the plane during any refuelling stopover, and with screening on arrival.

However, it remains to be seen if a suitable arrangement can be struck in time.

"They want the race to happen, but also they've got to protect their population," Brawn said. "So we're looking at what solutions we can find to make sure everybody is comfortable with the arrangements.

"There's a lot of things going on at the moment and it changes on a day-by-day basis. It's difficult to be definitive now but we're going to find solutions."

The March 15 season-opener in Melbourne, however, appears to be all systems go, with Brawn confirming that the Australian authorities were happy to continue with the race and F1 was cooperating on checks and measures.

"It's a very serious situation, so I don't want to underplay it. But we're trying to have races. We've got to do them in a responsible way," he added.

"We're minimising the number of people in the paddock, we're asking the teams to send a minimum number of people they need to a race."

REUTERS