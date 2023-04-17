Two new grandstands added to Formula One Singapore Grand Prix for 2023

SINGAPORE – Two new grandstands will be introduced for the 2023 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix with organisers expecting another sell-out crowd.

The Sheares and Promenade grandstand, at Turn 1 and between Turns 17 and 18 respectively, along the Marina Bay Street Circuit will be set up for the Sept 15-17 night race.

They will mitigate some of the overall reduction in capacity due to the closure of the Bay grandstand as part of the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay, Singapore GP said on Monday.

Prices start from $1,188 and ticketholders will have access to all zones in the Circuit Park.

The 2022 edition, which also featured entertainment acts like American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello at the Padang, saw a record crowd of 302,000 fans across three days.

For the 2023 race, several categories – including the three-day options for Pit, Pit Exit, Turn 1 and Turn 2, Stamford, Padang and Connaught grandstands plus Zone 4 walkabouts – have sold out.

Singapore GP said it will continue to explore all possibilities to meet the strong demand for tickets and anticipates releasing more tickets soon.

The Bay grandstand, which could seat 27,000, has been removed while the new NS Square is being constructed. The site is expected to be ready end-2026.

As a result, the circuit length will be reduced from 5.063km to 4.928km and the number of racing laps increased from 61 to 63. Turns 16 to 19 of the previous track layout in sector three will be realigned into a 397.9m straight, reducing the total number of turns from 23 to 19.

The Singapore Grand Prix was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. In January 2022, a contract was signed for Singapore to host the Formula 1 race for another seven years – the longest extension to date.

Mexico’s Sergio Perez won the 2022 race, which was delayed by rain and interrupted by two safety cars and five virtual safety car periods. The race was called at its two-hour time limit after 59 of 61 laps.

The previous record attendance was the first night race in 2008 which drew 300,000 spectators. Before the pandemic in 2019, the race welcomed 268,000 fans.