TV viewing figures must be next big push for F1 in America, says Brown

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MIAMI, May 1 - Formula One's next big push in the United States has to be growing the television ratings significantly, McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Friday.

The sport has surged in popularity in recent years, thanks to the hugely successful Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' and three races in the United States as well as Apple's recent blockbuster F1 movie with Brad Pitt.

Viewing figures for a global sport that previously struggled for traction in North America still pale in comparison to mainstream U.S. sports such as the NFL, however.

Brown told an Autosport Business Exchange (ABX) event at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium that Formula One was just getting started in terms of the content it could share on digital platforms.

HAPPY WITH THREE U.S. RACES

"I think it's going to be TV ratings," Brown said when asked about the growth pathway.

"I think we've got three fantastic grands prix and while I think we could definitely support four and five, that would come at the cost of other markets that I think we need to get into," said the American.

"So I'm happy where we are, because I do think there's some other growth areas in South Africa, Korea, things of that nature.

"I think TV ratings are still relatively small compared to the NFLs of the world. I think that's the biggest area of growth, getting the TV ratings up."

Apple TV has taken over from Walt Disney's ESPN this season as Formula One's exclusive U.S. broadcaster, with live coverage of all 24 rounds and the potential to bring more people to the sport through mobiles and apps.

Some 47% of new U.S. Formula One fans, those who have followed the sport for five years or less, are aged 18-24 and more than half are female, according to a 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey.

ESPN reported an average race audience of 1.3 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC over the 24 rounds of their final 2025 season. That was the highest live U.S. telecast average in the championship's history, breaking the 2022 record of 1.21 million.

The NFL averaged 18.7 million viewers per game on TV and digital platforms during the 2025 regular season, according to the league and Nielsen. Its record average of 19 million was set in 1989.

Apple's Senior Vice-President of Services Eddy Cue said the ratings on linear were "way up" over last year for the first three races with Apple.

"Not only did we see more viewers, but we also saw more viewers throughout the weekend," he said.

"I always thought there was a huge opportunity to grow viewership, not just on Sunday but all weekend. And we've seen that early on in the results that we have."

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the sport was "just at the beginning of our journey in the United States".

"We will stay there. We know that the biggest sports in the U.S. are still far away but we are racers. And so we are not shy when we're going to attack. Attack respectfully, of course, the other sports but we're going to be in the culture of American fans," he said. REUTERS