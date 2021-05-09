Turkey on UK govt's red list worries F1, Uefa

LONDON • Formula One is keeping a close eye on the situation in Turkey, after the British government on Friday placed the country on a red list for travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sport announced last month that Turkey's Istanbul Park circuit was replacing Canada on the calendar with a grand prix on June 13.

The British red list means travel to Turkey is allowed only in "the most extreme circumstances" and anyone returning has to pay for compulsory hotel quarantine.

Most of the 10 teams are based in England and Formula One itself is headquartered in London.

The race in Istanbul would follow on from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku the weekend before, so teams would not be travelling directly to Turkey from Britain.

Formula One has operated in a bubble since the pandemic, with exemptions granted for travel overseas and teams tested regularly, with staff also vaccinated.

Most of the races have been held behind closed doors, including this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

A record 23-race season has been scheduled this year but the Australian and Chinese grands prix have already been postponed.

Races in Singapore, Japan, Brazil and Mexico are also in doubt because of their respective coronavirus situations.

While case numbers in Singapore are relatively low, travel restrictions are a key part of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the British government's latest travel advisory has also thrown the status of football's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea into doubt. The EPL sides are set to meet in Istanbul on May 29.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain was "very open to hosting the final round" of the Champions League.

European football's governing body Uefa said it would take time to reflect on that decision.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust, which is due to meet Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, called for the final to be moved to the UK.

"Turkey has been added to the red list and therefore no CFC supporters can travel to watch the UCL final," said a CST tweet.

When Turkey announced plans for a third lockdown last week, Uefa insisted it "should not have any impact" on the Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium with a "limited number of spectators".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE