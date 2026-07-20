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In the Driver’s Seat

Tricky car on unpredictable track makes for an unhappy Leclerc

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Second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc reacts before the podium ceremony after competing in the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc reacts before the podium ceremony after competing in the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

PHOTO: AFP

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David Tremayne

Well, that was quite a fight we saw on July 19 between Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc in Belgium, wasn’t it? Mano a mano on the most majestic track on the calendar.

The 2026 breed of Formula One cars, with their 53 per cent internal combustion engine horsepower and 47 per cent electric hybridisation power, can be odd machines, however. Not as odd as they were at the beginning of the year before the 50/50 power split was modified and drivers found they were having to ease through some corners in order to maintain sufficient electrical power to get themselves down the next straight at top speed. But not the responsive and consistent steeds of yore, either.

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In The Driver's Seat

Formula One

Mercedes

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.