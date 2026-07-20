Tricky car on unpredictable track makes for an unhappy Leclerc

Well, that was quite a fight we saw on July 19 between Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc in Belgium, wasn’t it? Mano a mano on the most majestic track on the calendar.

The 2026 breed of Formula One cars, with their 53 per cent internal combustion engine horsepower and 47 per cent electric hybridisation power, can be odd machines, however. Not as odd as they were at the beginning of the year before the 50/50 power split was modified and drivers found they were having to ease through some corners in order to maintain sufficient electrical power to get themselves down the next straight at top speed. But not the responsive and consistent steeds of yore, either.