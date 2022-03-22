Time for Red Bull, Merc to regroup

MANAMA • The Formula One season is only one race old, but the sport's two leading manufacturers have already dampened expectations.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it had been a "brutal finish" to Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix and the double retirement of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez was the team's "worst nightmare".

His opposite number at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, meanwhile, claimed the team and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton are a "long shot" to be "in contention for any of the championships".

Before Verstappen's controversial win last year, Mercedes drivers Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had won the last seven drivers' titles. They also have eight consecutive constructors' crowns.

Ferrari, who last won the drivers' title in 2007 and the constructors' championship in 2008, began the new season with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in a one-two finish. Hamilton and teammate George Russell were third and fourth respectively.

Verstappen took the fight to Leclerc early on but his hopes died when he retired in second place three laps from the end while Perez's engine stopped on the last lap while in third place.

The Dutchman explained his car's brakes were overheating early on and then there was a problem with its balance and steering before what finally appeared to be a fuel system issue.

"It was just almost impossible to steer and the faster I was going, it felt also like there was a delay," he told Sky Sports. "So every time I was turning right it took a while before something was happening. It was very hard out there, a lot of different issues we had to deal with."

Horner added: "I can't remember the last time that happened to us but obviously it's your worst nightmare.

"It's hugely disappointing, not only to lose a podium with Max, but then also to lose a podium with Checo (Perez's nickname) as well...

"The negatives are zero points, that's a brutal start. The positives are we've got a great car, we've got a car that's qualified on the front row and that's fought with Charles for the win."

Despite a podium finish, Wolff cut a less optimistic figure.

He said: "If you look at the pecking order today, it seems a very long shot to even think about being in contention for any of the championships.

"Realistically, when you are third on the road you can't think about winning it."

Mercedes seemed to lack pace compared to Red Bull and Ferrari, with Hamilton saying that third "was the best result we could have got".

Wolff suggested they may look at the car's new power unit ahead of Sunday's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

For China's first F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, however, it proved to be a more positive race in Sakhir.

The 22-year-old Alfa Romeo rookie had already made an impression, lining up 15th on the grid after making it into the second phase of qualifying last Saturday. He followed that up with a drive into the final points position in 10th.

Said Zhou: "It was (such an) emotional race, so intense.

"To be scoring my first-ever Formula One points in my debut is something I would only have dreamed of one year ago or two weeks ago."

REUTERS