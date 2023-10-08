Third title is the best, says Formula One champion Max Verstappen

DOHA – Max Verstappen crowned a season of domination by securing his third Formula One world championship on Saturday and said it was the best yet.

The Red Bull driver won his first in highly controversial circumstances after a battle with Lewis Hamilton went down to the wire in 2021, the second with 15 wins in 22 races and the third with six grands prix to spare.

“This one is the best one,” he said, after finishing second in a 19-lap sprint race in Qatar as his sole title rival and teammate Sergio Perez crashed out after 11 laps.

“The first one was the most emotional one, because that’s when your dreams are fulfilled in F1.

“But this one has definitely been my best year for consecutive wins and stuff like that, the car itself has been probably in the best shape as well. So for me, this one is probably the one I’m the most proud of in a way, because of the consistency.”

Verstappen won a record 10 races in a row from Miami in May to Singapore in September and has taken 13 victories from 16 grands prix.

Until Singapore, when he was fifth, he had been second in the two races he had not won.

Asked how many more championships he could win, Verstappen said it depended on the package but he definitely had “quite a few years in me to be able to operate at my best.

“We’ll see how long that is, to be honest,” he added. “I think it’s more about how long I want to be here. That’s different.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner hailed the 26-year-old Dutchman as “the most competitive driver I’ve ever seen”

“He’s been by far the most dominant, so it’s come as no surprise to see Max join some of the great names,” said Horner.

“He’s in that bracket now. The way he’s driven this year has been out of this world and I think you have to take a moment to reflect and be in the moment and everything he’s done this year is phenomenal.

“That’s his make up and I think he’s the most competitive driver that I’ve ever met or seen. The determination that he drives with, the passion, the heart, the commitment and of course, the abundance of skill that he has.

“He’s up there with the very best, some of the greatest the sport has seen and I think this season has just surpassed anything we’ve seen.”