The strange brain of a Formula One driver
Erik Vance
- Formula One drivers rely on anticipation and detailed spatial memory, not just reflexes, to navigate extreme speeds beyond normal human brain limits.
- Elite drivers have denser brain cells in the retrosplenial cortex, enabling efficient and precise mental mapping linked to their racing success.
- They face unique physical and mental stresses, including high G-forces and public pressure, which can impact mental health despite their extraordinary abilities.
AI generated
Imagine two athletes: a football player and a Formula One driver.
While the football player may be blisteringly fast on the field, she still moves at a humanlike speed. She may be quicker than anyone and be able to pivot with incredible dexterity, but it is always at a pace that the human brain can follow.