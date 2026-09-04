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The strange brain of a Formula One driver

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Formula One drivers offer scientists a unique window on how the brain adapts to impossible speeds.

Formula One drivers offer scientists a unique window on how the brain adapts to impossible speeds.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Erik Vance

  • Formula One drivers rely on anticipation and detailed spatial memory, not just reflexes, to navigate extreme speeds beyond normal human brain limits.
  • Elite drivers have denser brain cells in the retrosplenial cortex, enabling efficient and precise mental mapping linked to their racing success.
  • They face unique physical and mental stresses, including high G-forces and public pressure, which can impact mental health despite their extraordinary abilities.

AI generated

Imagine two athletes: a football player and a Formula One driver.

While the football player may be blisteringly fast on the field, she still moves at a humanlike speed. She may be quicker than anyone and be able to pivot with incredible dexterity, but it is always at a pace that the human brain can follow.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.