The strange brain of a Formula One driver

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Formula One drivers offer scientists a unique window on how the brain adapts to impossible speeds.

Imagine two athletes: a football player and a Formula One driver.

While the football player may be blisteringly fast on the field, she still moves at a humanlike speed. She may be quicker than anyone and be able to pivot with incredible dexterity, but it is always at a pace that the human brain can follow.