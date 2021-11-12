Stewart pays tribute to Fangio

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Former Formula One driver Jackie Stewart speaking on Wednesday next to the coffin with the remains of five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, after it was moved to a mausoleum in the Fangio Museum in his hometown of Balcarce in Argentina.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 12, 2021, with the headline 'Stewart pays tribute to Fangio'. Subscribe
Topics: 