Stella dismisses 'silly season' speculation around Piastri

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MONTREAL, May 22 - McLaren boss Andrea Stella dismissed speculation about Oscar Piastri's future on Friday, saying the Australian was happy at the Formula One champions and the rest was just 'silly season' chatter typical of the rumours surrounding drivers.

Speaking at the Canadian Grand Prix, Stella praised the 25-year-old Piastri's performances and mindset.

"When we think about Oscar, we couldn't be happier. I think we are seeing the best Oscar in the cockpit and also a happy Oscar and the best version of himself outside the cockpit," Stella told reporters.

"Great dynamic and relationship with (teammate) Lando (Norris) and I think the team is in its strongest shape since I've been team principal. So definitely it's very clear the direction for maximum stability at McLaren," he said.

Piastri struggled in the opening rounds of the season in Australia and China, failing to even start either race. However, he went on to achieve two podium finishes, taking second place in Japan and third spot in Miami.

Stella, appointed team principal after Andreas Seidl's departure in 2022, was equally firm about his own future.

"I'm fully committed to McLaren," he added, stating that his proudest achievement as boss had been helping the team fill its trophy cabinet.

Online speculation has linked Piastri to Red Bull as a potential successor to Max Verstappen, were the four-times champion to leave, but the team's boss Laurent Mekies was also keen to play that down.

"Honestly, it’s not so dissimilar to Andrea’s comments, in the way that we have a very, very strong driver lineup, and the driver choice is not a question that we are asking ourselves right now," said the Frenchman.

"We have Max, nobody needs to present Max. He is pulling us up through a fairly complicated start of the season.

"Isack (Hadjar) is doing a very, very good job. He has been dealing extremely well with a complicated car in the first three races, being very close to Max.

"As far as we are concerned, we are super happy with the two guys behind the wheels." REUTERS