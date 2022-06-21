In The Driver’s Seat

Spanish duo give hope for competitive title race

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

So Max Verstappen has now won five of the last six grands prix, the other going to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. And to think not too long ago we all perceived Charles Leclerc and Ferrari to be in with a chance of the World Championship.

After a change of power unit and associated energy recovery systems et al, the Monegasque was consigned to a back-row start, struggled in a Drag Reduction System train in the early going, lost time with a slow pit stop, and then lacked traction at a crucial point, and eventually had to be content with a decent if unspectacular fifth-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix. And with Perez failing to finish after power unit problems of his own, the Ferrari driver at least closed back to within three points of second place overall.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 21, 2022, with the headline Spanish duo give hope for competitive title race. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top