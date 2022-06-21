Spanish duo give hope for competitive title race

So Max Verstappen has now won five of the last six grands prix, the other going to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. And to think not too long ago we all perceived Charles Leclerc and Ferrari to be in with a chance of the World Championship.

After a change of power unit and associated energy recovery systems et al, the Monegasque was consigned to a back-row start, struggled in a Drag Reduction System train in the early going, lost time with a slow pit stop, and then lacked traction at a crucial point, and eventually had to be content with a decent if unspectacular fifth-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix. And with Perez failing to finish after power unit problems of his own, the Ferrari driver at least closed back to within three points of second place overall.