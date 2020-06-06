Sochi ready to host double-header

LONDON • Russian Grand Prix organisers indicated on Thursday they are open to hosting back-to-back races in Sochi this season to help Formula One flesh out a calendar reduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport has already scheduled two double-headers in Austria - the Spielberg circuit will kick off the season on July 5 - and Britain's Silverstone in August on an initial eight-race European schedule, with the rest of the grands prix set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sochi, with a circuit winding around the Olympic Park used for the 2014 Winter Games, is due to host the Russian Grand Prix on Sept 27.

While that event remains uncertain, just like the Singapore Grand Prix that precedes it by a week, organisers appear confident of staging the race. It also has the advantage of a nearby airport and accommodation that was once part of the Olympic Village.

With F1 planning a bio-sphere "bubble" for its drivers, crew members, staff and vested parties to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19, the on-site quarters will be ideal as not only is it within walking distance of the track, but it can also be fenced off.

A statement by Russian Grand Prix promoters Rosgonki read: "Sochi's infrastructure and the experience of the promoter company allow us to consider the possibility of holding an F1 double-header.

"The traditional race weekend is still the preferred option. However, if necessary, the organisers are ready for an alternative."

F1 has so far cancelled four grands prix in Australia, Monaco, the Netherlands and France. The plan is to race in Asia and the Americas after Europe, before moving to the Middle East for a December finale in Abu Dhabi.

Organisers have confirmed they will not take the same drastic action when they cancelled the Melbourne race in March after a McLaren crew member tested positive. If the same situation occurs again, it could mean that a driver may miss part of a race weekend.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn told the BBC: "If somebody comes down with the symptoms... We would have to isolate that group until we could be sure the virus hadn't spread but the rest of the team could still function."

REUTERS