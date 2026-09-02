Singapore Grand Prix pit lane experience ballot opens for 4,500 fans

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Successful applicants will get to walk down the pit lane before the Circuit Park officially opens for the Oct 9-11 race weekend.

SINGAPORE – Up to 4,500 fans will get a rare glimpse of how the 11 Formula One teams prepare for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Thursday Pit Lane Experience.

The public ballot for the Oct 8 event has opened, and successful applicants will get to walk down the pit lane before the Circuit Park officially opens for the Oct 9-11 race weekend, promoter Singapore GP announced on Sept 2.

The ballot is open to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and applicants do not need to be race ticket holders to enter the ballot. Each successful applicant will receive a pair of tickets to the Thursday Pit Lane Experience.

Attendees will also be able to explore the Zone 1 F1 Village and enjoy interactive activities available on Oct 8.

The ballot ends at 11.59pm on Sept 18.

The Singapore Grand Prix earlier announced a star-studded entertainment line-up that includes American rock band The Killers, singer Lana Del Rey and home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is hosting its 17th Singapore Grand Prix since 2008 with Mercedes’ George Russell the most recent winner in 2025.

The 2026 edition will see a sprint race being held here for the first time on Oct 10 ahead of the iconic night race on Oct 11.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli leads the 2026 F1 Drivers’ Championship with 242 points, ahead of Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who are both on 183 points.