Shuttle bus coordination to Sepang circuit improved following feedback from Bahrain GP fans

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Racing Bulls’ British driver Arvid Lindblad steers his car during the third practice session ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang on Oct 3.

PUTRAJAYA – Rapid KL has improved the coordination of its shuttle bus services to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) following passenger feedback regarding travel to the venue on Oct 2.

The public transport operator said the shuttle bus services had been implemented as planned, in line with the operational arrangements agreed upon with the organiser.

“Following the feedback received, Rapid KL, together with SIC and the relevant agencies, has made improvements to the passenger pick-up and drop-off arrangements.

“These improvements have been implemented from today to ensure smoother and more orderly passenger movement,” Rapid KL said in a statement on Oct 3.

It said that, as of 11am, traffic flow and passenger movement were smooth and under control.

“Rapid KL will continue to monitor the situation with SIC and the relevant agencies to ensure smooth passenger movement and a better Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix experience for everyone,” it added.

Rapid KL said its shuttle bus operations covered the management and movement of buses and passengers according to the stipulated arrangements, while overall traffic coordination to and from SIC, as well as vehicle flow management at passenger pick-up and drop-off areas, was coordinated with the event organiser and relevant agencies.

It also assured that it would continue to work closely with all parties to ensure that operational coordination and passenger movement proceed smoothly throughout the event.

“Rapid KL appreciates the patience, cooperation and feedback from passengers in helping us improve the travel experience throughout the event,” it added.

The SIC was chosen to host the three-day 2026 Bahrain GP, which ends on Oct 4, thus making the iconic circuit a temporary venue for the prestigious race.

In July, Formula 1 confirmed Malaysia as the host of the race from Oct 2 to 4 following an agreement between F1, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the governments of Malaysia and Bahrain. BERNAMA