Shorter races a good compromise, says F1 champion Norris

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BAKU, Sept 23 - McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris on Wednesday described Formula One’s move to shorten races next year as a good, short-term compromise that would improve the racing action.

The governing FIA's Formula One commission on Monday agreed to reduce the standard Grand Prix distance from 305 km to 290 km from 2027, cutting races by two or three laps.

The move is aimed at ensuring drivers make it to the end of races without running out of fuel, with the fuel flow rate set to increase next year.

“It's a good compromise that we need to make to make our sport better and rely more on driving rather than who can look after our battery the best,” Briton Norris told reporters.

“I think in a few years' time when all engine manufacturers are on board with having more fuel again and having bigger tanks and all of that, then it's something we can go back to, the longer races and the races that we've always had in Formula One,” added the 26-year-old.

The fuel flow rate permitted by the rules will increase by 5% next season, as part of a rebalancing of the split between combustion engine and electric power to 58-42 from the current 53-47.

It will increase again by 13% in 2028, with the combustion engine-electric power split rising to 60-40.

The move is aimed at allowing for more flat-out driving and less energy management after widespread complaints about the racing having become more artificial.

Red Bull’s four-times champion Max Verstappen, a vocal critic of the sport’s current hybrid rules, said shortening the race distance would be worth it if it made the racing better.

“I mean I would run 50% less if it would give me a nicer engine to drive,” joked the Dutchman.

“But, I don’t think it’s a big problem. If we have to shorten it a little bit for the fuel consumption but for overall a better racing experience then I think everyone will take it.”

Ferrari rival and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, however, opposed the move.

“This is supposed to be the sport which is the most physically and mentally demanding and there are some (races) that are so hot and you are on the edge,” said the 41-year-old.

“But that is where you want to see athletes, right on the edge of performance…” REUTERS