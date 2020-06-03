Series of firsts to flag off F1's restart

LONDON • Formula One is set for a series of firsts after publishing a revised eight-race schedule yesterday that will see Austria's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone circuit each host two grands prix without spectators in July and August respectively.

The season, which originally envisaged a record 22 races, has been stalled since the March 15 Australian opener was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first race of the year will now be in Austria on July 5 with a second, designated the Grand Prix of Steiermark (Styria) after the region in which the Red Bull-owned circuit at Spielberg is located, a week later.

It will be the first time a circuit has hosted two championship races in the same season, the first time a season has started in Austria and also the first time a race has been held behind closed doors.

Red Bull have won for the past two years at their home circuit in Spielberg with Max Verstappen.

"Counting down to the start of the 2020 F1 season. Only 33 days left to the first race," tweeted the Dutch driver.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that Red Bull "pulled out all the stops to get the Austrian Grand Prix up and running" and that "returning to racing is done responsibly".

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz added: "We take on this challenge unique in the history of F1, and we are looking forward to both weekends. Spielberg will see exciting races - and therefore send a strong sign of feasibility to the whole world."

The 10 teams will then travel east to race on a third successive weekend at Budapest's Hungaroring on July 19 before returning home, all under controlled conditions.

Silverstone, which hosted the first F1 world championship race in 1950, is scheduled for the British Grand Prix on Aug 2 followed by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Aug 9.

A two-week quarantine is due to come into force in Britain for most arrivals in the country from June 8 but Formula One is set to be part of an exemption for elite sports events.

Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya will then host the Spanish Grand Prix on Aug 16 to complete the triple-header. Two more back-to-back races at Spa in Belgium and Italy's Monza on Aug 30 and Sept 6 will complete the European part of the season.

REVISED CALENDAR (FIRST EIGHT RACES)

JULY 5 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) JULY 12 Steiermark Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) JULY 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) AUG 2 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) AUG 9 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone) AUG 16 Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Catalunya) AUG 30 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) SEPT 6 Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

The blueprint for the rehashed season features further races in Asia and the Americas in September, October and November before finishing in the Gulf in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

"We are pleased to be able to set out our opening eight-race calendar today and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks," said Formula One chairman Chase Carey in a statement.

"While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races, we hope that over the coming months, the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do."

Formula One is hoping to host between 15 and 18 races.

Four races have been cancelled - Australia, Monaco, the Netherlands and France - while China, Azerbaijan, Canada and Vietnam are awaiting rescheduling.

Races in Singapore, Russia, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Brazil remain uncertain.

According to crash.net, the Singapore Grand Prix is set to be cancelled, with Azerbaijan being lined up to take the night race's Sept 30 slot - a week before the Russian Grand Prix.

Formula One said on its website that "if there is a need to adapt the calendar, F1 has the contingencies in place - such as other venues willing to host events - to do so".

F1 has already held talks with Hockenheim, which previously hosted the German Grand Prix, over holding a race there.

Reigning champions Mercedes tweeted yesterday: "Let's get F1 2020 started. Who's ready!!"

