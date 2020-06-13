Scrapping of race disappoints fans and those in related sectors

The local racing community, as well as related sectors, reacted with disappointment but also understanding, after news of the coronavirus-enforced cancellation of this year's Singapore Grand Prix broke yesterday.

Professional racer Yuey Tan, 38, who competed in the Porsche Carrera Cup at the 2014 and 2015 Singapore Grands Prix, was disappointed but said "racing is nothing more than entertainment".

He added: "I have two children and I love them very much. If this decision is going to keep people safer, I am really good with that and I can't wait for next year's race."

The first 12 editions between 2008 and 2019 welcomed more than 550,000 unique international visitors, with the race generating over $1.5 billion in incremental tourism receipts.

Hotels that line the Marina Bay Street Circuit are usually fully booked during F1 weekends while restaurants, clubs and pubs have also benefited.

Ms Cinn Tan, chief sales and marketing officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said it was "disappointed" with the cancellation but she called it "a prudent and sensible decision". She added: "The Covid-19 situation is still uncertain, rendering the ability for international travels ambiguous."

The group had occupancy in the "high 90s" during the F1 period as the hotels were also busy with corporate and convention events as well as enjoying brisk business in food and beverage.

She added that across its eight-strong portfolio, which includes the trackside Pan Pacific Singapore, the group "will see a loss of close to 3,000 room nights during the F1 week" but insisted that it "remains nimble and astute with a comprehensive recovery plan".

Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Joseph Ong, 48, said the night race typically helps to bump up revenues for night businesses by about 20 per cent, with outlets at tourist hot spots Clarke Quay and 1-Altitude seeing a spike of around 35 per cent.

He added: "It is a bit too early to say if it would have a big impact on our industry as we have not gone into phase two post-circuit breaker."

However, Mr Ong said that even if the race had been given the green light to proceed, health and safety protocols designed to stem the spread of Covid-19 would make social distancing hard to implement.

There was some hope of the race proceeding after it was reported that Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had between February and April put up at least four tenders for the set-up of viewing facilities and ancillary activities.

But these were similar to practices of the past years and STB's director of sports Ong Ling Lee said yesterday: "There were only two race-related tenders awarded this year. No compensation is required for the two tenderers; therefore, there are no additional costs incurred by the Government."

For fans who had already bought tickets, race promoters Singapore GP will give automatic refunds within 30 business days, or a rollover option to next year's event. It said that those who bought tickets through authorised ticketing partners should contact them for refunds.

This will be scant consolation for F1 supporters, who said they will miss the buzz from watching the drama unfold up close with a crowd, as well as the supporting events and activities that have made the Singapore Grand Prix a marquee event in world sport.

Red Bull fan Zaki Azmi, 25, who has been to six Singapore races, added: "The event has one of the most vibrant atmospheres in the world, but the fans' health is more important than the race itself, so I feel this is the right decision."

Mr Thomas Wong, 35, is one fan who relishes the event's heady mix of racing and star-studded concerts.

Said the Ferrari fan: "I'm not a regular racegoer, but the Singapore race usually brings in top international performers like Bon Jovi and Red Hot Chili Peppers, acts we don't get to watch live otherwise. I hope the extravaganza will come back with a bang next year."

Mr Tan is not worried that the cancellation will adversely affect the Republic's standing in the motorsports community.

He said: "The Singapore race is quite different from the other Asian and European circuits. There is a different type of culture and format here. It is a street circuit and night race, which sets it apart from the rest."