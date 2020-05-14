Sainz to step up to Scuderia?

LONDON • McLaren's Carlos Sainz is all but set to be unveiled as Sebastian Vettel's replacement at Ferrari next year, multiple media outlets reported yesterday.

According to Sky Sports, Auto Sport and ESPN, talks are understood to be at an advanced stage, while Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said the announcement could be made as early as today.

Daniel Ricciardo, whose contract with Renault expires at the end of the year, has emerged as the front runner to take over from Sainz, and both Formula One teams appear poised to freshen up their stables.

Sainz made his F1 debut in 2015 at Toro Rosso before linking up with Renault in 2017.

Last season was a personal best for the Spaniard, who finished sixth in the championship and secured his first podium place (third) in Brazil - McLaren's first for nearly six years.

While the 25-year-old has yet to win a grand prix, former F1 driver Martin Brundle told Sky this was a good opportunity for him to step up - just like how Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have done, after they departed Toro Rosso and Alfa Romeo Sauber for Red Bull and Ferrari respectively.

Verstappen also hinted that Sainz was in line to take one of the most coveted seats in the sport.

In a question-and-answer video segment that was posted on Instagram, the Dutchman, whose contract runs to the end of 2023, said: "I guess also very soon we'll find out who the replacement is going to be. It's definitely not me, I can tell you. I'm at Red Bull."

Asked whether he thought Vettel's replacement would be the Italian or Spanish-sounding name, in reference to Ricciardo or Sainz, Verstappen replied: "I think it's not going to be the Italian-sounding name... it's just a guess, we'll have to wait and see."

While Sainz and Ricciardo look to have secured their F1 futures, rumours have continued to swirl over Vettel's possible retirement after his Ferrari deal ends at the end of this year.

6

Where Carlos Sainz finished in the drivers' championship last year.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on Tuesday called the four-time world champion "a great driver, a major personality and an asset to any Formula One team".

He added: "When looking to the future, our first loyalty lies with the current Mercedes drivers, but naturally, we must take this development into consideration."

Mercedes' six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has yet to sign a new contract - his deal runs out at the end of the year - but ESPN reported there is "every indication an extension will be agreed".

His teammate Valtteri Bottas is also a free agent at the end of the year, but the Silver Arrows, who have lifted the past six constructors titles, are prioritising keeping the duo together.

In any case, it is unlikely Vettel would move to Mercedes and play second fiddle to Hamilton and Brundle believes the German will likely call it a day.

He told Sky: "I think there's a good chance Sebastian will step away from Formula One."

REUTERS

Race for Ferrari seat

CARLOS SAINZ

Always a quick driver, Sainz has done enough in his five years in F1 to show that he has outgrown the midfield. The 25-year-old would also likely prove a cheaper and more pliant partner to Charles Leclerc than Daniel Ricciardo might, and rumours suggest he is the favourite.

Formula One's annual "silly season" went into overdrive with Tuesday's announcement that Sebastian Vettel would leave Ferrari at the end of this year. There will be no shortage of drivers eager to slide into what will likely be a race-winning car. Here are a few of the leading contenders:

DANIEL RICCIARDO

A proven race winner, Ricciardo has both the speed and experience to fit the bill. But with Charles Leclerc seemingly established as Ferrari's No. 1 driver, would the ambitious Australian settle for a supporting role? And would Ferrari risk upsetting the balance of the team by hiring a driver with title-winning aspirations of his own?

ANTONIO GIOVINAZZI

A former Ferrari junior driver, the 26-year-old Giovinazzi's simulator work is highly valued by Maranello. However, though he would be a cheap and willing No. 2 to Leclerc, he still has much to do to prove that he is worthy of a race seat at Ferrari, the sport's most glamorous team. An outside bet at best.

VALTTERI BOTTAS

On his day, Bottas is capable of blistering speed, but he appears incapable of maintaining the consistency necessary to mount a title challenge. He has proven to be a dependable No. 2. His first-hand knowledge of the multiple title-winning Mercedes team would make him an attractive proposition to Ferrari.

LEWIS HAMILTON

Exciting though it would be, this appears wildly unlikely. Six-time world champion Hamilton has enjoyed almost unbroken success since moving to Mercedes in 2013. The Briton's superstar status would no doubt upset the apple cart at a Ferrari side seeking to build around Leclerc, and his wage demands may prove prohibitively expensive.

XINHUA