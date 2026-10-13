Rwanda to host F1 race from early 2030s in 10-year deal

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KIGALI, Oct 13 - Rwanda will host a Formula One race from the early 2030s in a 10-year deal, F1 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Formula One has not raced in Africa since the last South African Grand Prix was held at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993.

The track where the Rwandan race will happen is yet to be built. It will be near an international airport being built at Bugesera some 40 km (25 miles) from the capital Kigali.

"Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in the statement.

"We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula 1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent," he added. REUTERS