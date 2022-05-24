In The Driver's Seat

Russell's rising, but Hamilton's very far from done

As elephants go, George Russell isn't a bad looking one, and he doesn't take up pachydermous space. But with six of the season's 22 races done and dusted, it hasn't escaped anyone's notice that the new boy at Mercedes is doing rather well against his serial world championship-winning teammate.

Some have begun to portray the 37 year-old Lewis Hamilton as a man dispirited by his first difficult car in years. Defeated after Abu Dhabi. And suggested that Mercedes should throw their weight behind their speedy 24-year-old Briton instead.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 24, 2022, with the headline Russell's rising, but Hamilton's very far from done.

