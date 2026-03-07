Pole-sitter George Russell says his Mercedes more go-kart than ‘bouncing bus’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE – An upbeat George Russell said his Mercedes felt more like a go-kart than 2025’s “bouncing bus” after storming to pole position on March 7 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The Briton and Mercedes were tipped in pre-season as the ones to beat in Formula One and they lived up to expectations at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Russell (1min 18.518sec) led home teammate Kimi Antonelli (1:18.811), with the pair eight-tenths quicker than Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar in third.

While Red Bull’s four-times world champion Max Verstappen crashed out and McLaren’s defending champion Lando Norris fretted about his car after posting the sixth-quickest lap, Russell was pleasantly surprised by his car’s performance.

“I think we’ve got a really great engine beneath us,” the Briton said after taking Mercedes’ first pole in Melbourne since Lewis Hamilton in 2019.

“However, I think we’ve also got a really amazing car beneath us, and I think that probably hasn’t been highlighted enough in the press these past few weeks.”

Even then, the 28-year-old admitted: “I don’t think I thought it was this good.”

Mercedes showed their potential under sweeping new changes to engine and chassis rules, and with the cars smaller and lighter.

“The cars are more agile and you sort of slide them around a bit more, and it definitely is more easy to lock up and sort of run wide, move the rear,” added Russell.

“It wasn’t easy. Conditions out there today. It was quite windy, quite dusty, but I’m enjoying that.

“It feels more like a go-kart compared to last year. Felt like a bouncing bus, to be honest. Wasn’t as fun to drive.

“So I think, you know, there’s lots of mixed views on the new rules as a whole, but I do think car regulations for everyone is definitely a step forward.”

Russell said however that race starts and pit stops were “a hell of a lot more challenging”.

Team chief Toto Wolff was understandably pleased with how the day went.

“We are surprised by the gap, but I am taking it,” he said. “When the driver has confidence in the car, this is what you can do.”

It was a huge effort by Antonelli and his mechanics to claim second after he crashed heavily in final practice, leaving his car a wreck.

But in a little over two hours it was ready to go again.

“It was a very intense day. But, you know, the mechanics were the heroes, massive thanks to them,” said the 19-year-old.

“I was very nervous, very stressed in the session, because at one point it looked like I couldn’t make it.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, said he had never experienced anything like the crash that left him 20th on the grid.

The Dutchman came out relatively late in the first qualifying session but did not manage a single timed lap, spinning at speed and careening through the gravel into the barriers at Turn 1.

He clambered out of his Red Bull shaking his hand and wrist, but said he was okay after being checked by medics.

“I just hit the brakes and suddenly the rear axle just completely locked out of the blue,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know why that happened or how that happened. I’ve never experienced something like that before in my career.

“The rear axle just completely locked on, then of course you can’t save that any more at that speed.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up fourth in the March 8 race, ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and sixth-placed Norris.

“It was a very smooth qualifying,” said the 21-year-old Frenchman.

“We kind of built up to it, and it was a very good last lap. I want to keep my position, as a second podium would be good.”

Teammate and seven-time world champion Hamilton was seventh, while Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad were eighth and ninth.

“Today’s result is not where we wanted or expected to be, mainly because we lost execution at an important stage of qualifying,” said Hamilton, who is hoping for a better season than his dismal debut year with Ferrari in 2025, when he failed to register a podium finish for the first time in his career.

“However, the car felt solid and there is clearly more potential than the final position suggests. Now it’s about understanding the issues, staying composed and making the most of tomorrow.” AFP, REUTERS