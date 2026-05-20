Russell ready to fight back as Antonelli chases four in a row

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May 20 - George Russell has a perfect opportunity to regain momentum and change the narrative in Canada this weekend after three straight wins for Mercedes teammate and Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli.

Russell, the pre-season bookmakers' favourite, won the opener in Australia but the Briton is now 20 points behind the 19-year-old Italian and needing to show who he is and what he can do.

He could do with better luck, but a commanding performance in Montreal would put the doubters back in their box. Anything less and the chatter will only grow louder.

"The George from last year, I think he’s gone missing a little bit," compatriot and 1996 champion Damon Hill said after Russell finished fourth -- for the second race in a row -- in Miami.

The Canadian Grand Prix is for the first time a sprint weekend, the third of the season, which gives Russell even more of a chance to close the gap at a track where he has bagged some big points in the past.

WON FROM POLE POSITION WITH FASTEST LAP

Last year the 28-year-old won from pole position with fastest lap while then-rookie Antonelli, now the favourite for the title in the betting odds, stood on the podium for the first time in his F1 career.

The year before, Russell also started on pole but ended up third.

Mercedes, yet to be beaten this season, are bringing their first upgrade package to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after rivals McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull did so in Miami and moved closer in performance.

Weather is always a factor in Canada, and temperatures could be slightly cooler than in the past due to the race taking up an earlier slot on the calendar -- now round five instead of round 10.

The track should still be more to Russell's liking than Miami but if Antonelli can make it four wins in a row, unheard of territory for any Italian since Alberto Ascari won six in a row in 1952, then the alarm bells will really be ringing.

"George for sure is going to be super strong in Canada, he’s always been very strong there, so he’s for sure going to be back at the top," said Antonelli.

"But I think I feel much more comfortable in the car, much more in control as well. And I think we’re just going to keep trying our best. I’m going to try to maximise every time I go on track."

Max Verstappen, invigorated after racing in the Nuerburgring 24 Hours at the weekend, is a three-time winner in Canada for Red Bull while Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher jointly hold the record of seven.

McLaren's Lando Norris won the Miami sprint in a one-two with teammate Oscar Piastri and they will be aiming for more of the same, with upgrades to come.

They will also be determined not to repeat last year's collision while battling for fourth place.

Local organisers are expecting a record crowd, with increased capacity and more Canadians buying tickets while demand from the United States and elsewhere has held steady.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll is the only Canadian in the race but can offer little to the crowd with the team lagging in last place and struggling with an uncompetitive Honda engine.

Montreal also hosts Formula Two for the first time after rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia had to be cancelled due to the Iran war. REUTERS