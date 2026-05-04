Russell confident momentum will swing back his way from Antonelli

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Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 3, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell in action during the race REUTERS/Marco Bello

MIAMI, May 3 - George Russell lost his tag of Formula One title favourite to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli on Sunday but remained confident the momentum would swing back his way.

The Briton had started the season as frontrunner for the championship, and won the opener in Australia, but after three wins in a row for the Italian is now 20 points adrift.

Bookmakers William Hill installed Antonelli, 19, as their 6/5 favourite, with Russell 9/4.

"Clearly Kimi’s in a really great place at the moment and momentum is with him," said Russell, who finished fourth at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"But I’ve got enough experience myself in championships I’ve won on how momentum swings throughout a year and also looking at the championship last year.

“To be honest, I’m not even considering it. I just want to get back onto the top step of the podium."

The next race is Canada and Russell won from pole with fastest lap in Montreal last year while Antonelli was third.

Russell was also on pole there in 2024, before Antonelli was a Formula One driver, and finished third.

Antonelli, at 19 the youngest leader of the Formula One world championship, said he was surprised to be where he was.

"It’s still a very long season and there’s so many things that can change. George for sure is going to be super strong in Canada, he’s always been very strong there, so he’s for sure going to be back at the top," said the Italian.

"But I think I feel much more comfortable in the car, much more in control as well." REUTERS