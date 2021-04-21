Russell backtracks, apologises to Bottas for crash

LONDON • George Russell apologised publicly to Formula One rival Valtteri Bottas on Monday for his behaviour after the pair collided at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"Yesterday (Sunday) wasn't my proudest day," the 23-year-old Briton said on social media.

The Williams driver had been trying to pass Bottas' Mercedes for ninth place on Sunday when they made contact at speed and crashed out, bringing the race to a halt.

Neither were hurt and stewards declared it a racing incident but Russell was incensed with the collision. He climbed out and confronted Bottas, still sitting in his wrecked car, and asked him whether he had wanted to kill them both, while he appeared to also slap him on the helmet.

He also accused Bottas of breaking a gentleman's agreement with a dangerous tactical move and suggested the Finn had been harder with him because Russell, a Mercedes-managed driver, might be in the frame to take his seat.

"Having had time to reflect on what happened afterwards, I know I should have handled the whole situation better," said Russell.

"Emotions can run high in the heat of the moment. Yesterday mine got the better of me. I apologise to Valtteri, to my team, to anyone who felt let down by my actions. That's not who I am and I expect more from myself as I know others expect more from me."

Russell, whose Mercedes-powered team have scored just one point in the last two seasons, said he had learnt some tough lessons and would be a better driver and person for the experience.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Sunday Bottas' car was almost a write-off and, with a cost cap in effect, the cost of repairs could limit future upgrades.

He added: "The whole situation should have never happened. Valtteri had a bad first 30 laps and shouldn't have been there. But George should have never launched into this manoeuvre, considering that the track was drying up."

REUTERS