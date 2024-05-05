Daniel Ricciardo savours his first points of the season in Miami

MIAMI - Daniel Ricciardo savoured his first points of the Formula One season on May 4 and said it was good to silence some of his doubters.

The RB driver, who started the campaign tipped for a return to champions Red Bull in 2025 but has struggled to deliver, started and finished fourth in the Miami sprint race for five points.

Fourth, albeit in a 100km race without pitstops, was the Australian's highest placing in any format since 2021 when he was at McLaren.

"Every big result always feels like it's a needed one. It's a happy feeling, it's a powerful feeling," Ricciardo told Sky Sports television.

"Also to back up yesterday, (sprint) qualifying was obviously great, but to back it up over the course of a sprint race, that's even more satisfying. So it feels very good, and nice to also keep a few people quiet."

Ricciardo said every lap he could defend his position, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fifth, felt like a pat on the back.

He also credited a change of chassis at the previous race in China for giving him back some confidence in the car.