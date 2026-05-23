Red Bull's Mekies downplays Jos Verstappen-Wolff chat at Canadian Grand Prix

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Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - May 22, 2026 Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies during a press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

MONTREAL, May 22 - A very public chat between Max Verstappen's father Jos and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in the Canadian Grand Prix paddock had Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies smiling when asked about it on Friday.

One reporter suggested the 'pantomime' outside the Mercedes motorhome was an attempt to put the pressure on.

Mercedes have been open in the past about their interest in the four-times world champion and currently have the best car on the grid, with four wins out of four this season.

"As much as it may sound exciting to see that from the outside, I really don't think there is an intention particularly behind it," Mekies told reporters.

"If any of these guys want to have a chat, it's going to be a story anyway. So, we speak all the time with Max and with Jos, and it's completely natural that they can have a conversation with Toto."

Mekies also noted that Verstappen raced in a Mercedes GT3 at the Nuerburgring 24 Hours last weekend, making the contact less unusual.

"I generally don't think it's part of a game plan to get a message or another through," he said.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but has also hinted he could walk away from Formula One.

The Dutchman, however, said on Thursday that planned changes to the sport's 2027 engine regulations had increased the likelihood of him staying.

"We always have this joke; we are not going to ask Max every week if he's going to stay," Mekies said, adding that the 28-year-old remained central to Red Bull's plans.

"Max is telling us he's happy at Red Bull, he's involved in every strategic decision we are making, he's at the heart of the project."

Mekies also joked that Red Bull had an arrangement with Verstappen for when things became risky at the Nuerburgring.

"We had a deal whereby when he was taking a bit too much risk, he would hide the onboard (camera) just for all of us to be a bit more relaxed," he said.

"He missed the win by not much there, but certainly his speed was incredible, and he came back with a big smile full of motivation for this Grand Prix. It's great that he's so in love with the sport." REUTERS