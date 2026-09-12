Red Bull’s Max Verstappen unimpressed with Spanish GP’s Madrid street track

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Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action on Sept 11 during the first practice session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

MADRID - Max Verstappen did not mince his words on Sept 11 after finishing sixth in second practice, four-tenths adrift of pace-setting championship leader Kimi Antonelli, at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Asked how he liked his first day’s running on the new high-risk hybrid Madring circuit on the outskirts of Madrid, he said: “I’m not a fan of street circuits.”

“That will never change. And I will always prefer to drive on a track like Spa (in Belgium).

“But what they have done in the way they have built everything up, I think they’ve done a really good job. But I am not a fan of street circuits.”

Verstappen said he was not surprised at his performance or position after two hours on the track he had described as “challenging” and said he had finished as expected.

“From our side, it’s more or less where we are. We just need to work a little bit more on the balance and try to get more out one lap and then see how the tyres hold up on the long run, but I guess everyone is in the same boat.”

His Red Bull team-mate, Liam Lawson, substituting for the injured Isack Hadjar, was 10th as Mercedes and Ferrari set the pace throughout a day of unexpectedly straightforward action with only one red flag.

That came when Racing Bulls’ impressive rookie Arvid Lindblad crashed in second practice. Most paddock observers including drivers had forecast a series of accidents and red flags.

Lindblad ended the day fourth fastest behind Antonelli, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton with George Russell fifth in the second Mercedes.

Verstappen was sixth ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri whose team-mate Lando Norris managed only two laps before pitting for a new gearbox in the second session.

“That’s a big setback for him,” said McLaren technical director Mark Temple.

“Going into FP3, we’ll be trying to do as much as we can to give him back track time.” AFP