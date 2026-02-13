Red Bull’s Max Verstappen slams new cars as ‘Formula E on steroids’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Red Bull's Max Verstappen driving on the first day of the Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain on Feb 11.

– Four-time world champion Max Verstappen launched a scathing broadside at the new breed of Formula One cars, describing them as “anti-racing” at the end of the second day of testing in Bahrain on Feb 12.

The Dutchman ran his Red Bull for 136 laps on Feb 11, clocking the second-quickest time of the day, before watching new teammate Isack Hadjar take to the track on Feb 12.

But speaking at his first press conference of 2026, Verstappen was underwhelmed by this year’s rule changes which have led to a complete overhaul of chassis and engines for every team, with a bigger focus on energy management.

“To drive, (they are) not a lot of fun, to be honest,” he said.

“I would say the right word is management. It’s not very Formula One-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

“But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that.

“As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out and at the moment, you cannot drive like that. There’s a lot going on.

“A lot of what you do as a driver, in terms of inputs, has a massive effect on the energy side of things. For me, that’s just not Formula One.

“Maybe it’s then better to drive Formula E, right? Because that’s all about energy, efficiency and management.”

But Verstappen, 28, admitted that he likes the look of the new cars. He said: “Honestly, the proportion of the car looks good, I think. That’s not the problem. It’s just everything else that is a bit, for me, anti-racing.”

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is underwhelmed by this year’s rule changes, which focus on energy management. PHOTO: EPA

McLaren’s F1 champion Lando Norris was unsympathetic to Verstappen’s complaints, saying: “If he wants to retire, he can retire.

“I really enjoyed it. Formula One changes all the time. Sometimes it’s a bit better to drive, sometimes not as good to drive.

“We get paid a stupid amount of money to drive so we can’t really complain. Any driver can go and find something else to do. It’s not like any driver has to be here.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s a good, fun challenge for the engineers and the drivers. It’s different. You have to drive it in a different way and manage things differently.”

Verstappen tempered his criticisms when it came to the engineers and designers who have had to cope with the new regulations.

Red Bull have dispensed with the Honda engines of previous years and are competing this season for the first time with their own factory-built power units in partnership with Ford.

“On the other hand, I also know how much work has been going on in the background, also from the engine side, for the guys” he said.

“So, it’s not always the nicest thing to say but I also want to be realistic as a driver.”

On Feb 11, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also weighed in on the debate, demanding that the FIA, the sport’s governing body, resolve different interpretations of the new regulations to ensure all 11 teams start “on an equal playing field” .

On the track on Feb 12, Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in his Ferrari while putting in 139 laps.

Norris, who was quickest on Feb 11, was just behind after putting his McLaren though 149 laps, while Oliver Bearman was third quickest in his Haas.

Meanwhile, Renault-owned Alpine will withdraw from the World Endurance Championship at the end of the season to focus on F1, the sportscar maker said on Feb 12.

Alpine’s F1 team have switched to Mercedes engines this season after finishing last overall with Renault power in 2025. Renault’s Dacia brand won the Dakar Rally in January but have also ruled out a return next year. AFP, REUTERS