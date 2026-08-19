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Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar set to miss Dutch GP with wrist injury: Reports

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According to reports, Red Bull’s 21-year-old French driver Isack Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during a routine gym session and is unlikely to be fit for the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Aug 23.

According to reports, Red Bull’s 21-year-old French driver Isack Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during a routine gym session and is unlikely to be fit for the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Aug 23.

PHOTO: AFP

Zandvoort, Netherlands Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar is set to miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining a wrist injury in training, according to media reports.

The reports said the 21-year-old French driver suffered the injury during a routine gym session and is unlikely to be fit for the Formula One race at Zandvoort.

Red Bull have not confirmed the injury.

New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to replace Hadjar, according to the reports. The 24-year-old currently races for Racing Bulls and is ninth in the drivers’ standings.

A one-race promotion would mark a temporary return to the Red Bull set-up for Lawson, who made his F1 debut at Zandvoort in 2023 after replacing Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri when the Australian suffered a broken wrist.

Former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is expected to fill Lawson’s seat at Racing Bulls, alongside Arvid Lindblad.

The Dutch Grand Prix is the 12th round of the season, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza scheduled two weeks later. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.