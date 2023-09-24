Red Bull take constructors' title as Verstappen wins in Japan

SUZUKA, Japan – Formula One leader Max Verstappen ran away with the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday as his dominant Red Bull team secured the constructors' title for the second year in a row.

The victory at Suzuka was the Dutch driver's 13th in 16 races this season and left him on the brink of a third world championship after Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, his closest rival, failed to finish.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, on a grand prix podium for the first time, finished second and third.

Verstappen, who also took the fastest lap and now leads Perez by a massive 177 points, can seal his third drivers' title in a row with five rounds to spare at next month's Qatar Grand Prix.

The constructors' title was Red Bull's sixth since they entered the sport in 2005 and they did it at a circuit owned by engine partner Honda.

"Max, that was absolutely fantastic," said team boss Christian Horner over the radio in congratulating Verstappen on a 48th career win and Red Bull's 15th of the season.

"Thank you very much, you were totally awesome and dominant this weekend."