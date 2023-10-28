Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ready for tough battle for pole at Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY – Max Verstappen said he is expecting a very competitive battle for pole position in Saturday’s qualifying session at the Mexican Grand Prix after emerging on top of both practice sessions on Friday.

In deteriorating conditions in front of a boisterous and partisan crowd, rooting for his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, Verstappen stayed ahead of nearest rival and friend Lando Norris of McLaren by 0.119 seconds with a determined performance in free practice 2 after beating Williams’ Alexander Albon by 0.095 in free practice 1.

“It’s going to be incredibly competitive over one lap. But the race is a different story... There are always a few things to improve but, overall, it is a positive start for the weekend and probably better than I expected,” said the newly crowned three-time world champion.

“So that’s always good. The track is very slippery, like it always is here, and, in the long run, the tyres are very difficult to manage as well. So there are a lot of things that we can work on.”

The 26-year-old Dutchman wrapped up his third title in Qatar earlier in October and has won 15 of the 18 races so far this season. He completed 50 career victories last Sunday at the United States Grand Prix.

The pressure has now shifted to Perez, who is seeking his first podium finish in five races at his home Mexico City Grand Prix, a race he has never won, but he has been suffering a run of poor form as he battles to finish second overall.

Potentially playing on that stress is Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton after he said Red Bull are not being fully supportive of Perez, who is now 39 points ahead of the Briton with four rounds remaining.

Red Bull have never ended a season with their drivers first and second.

“I don’t think his team has been really massively supportive. Not all his team, because there’s a lot of people on a team, but a couple – one of them particularly, a spokesperson, has not been really great, not helping psychologically,” Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Hamilton told Fox Sports television.

“If I heard (Mercedes boss) Toto (Wolff) talking negatively about me over the weekend that would’ve been really tough, so it’s a difficult environment for him (Perez), but he has dealt with it to the best of his ability.”

Hamilton did not name any individual, but Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko – a prominent figure in the team’s leadership – was given a written warning by the governing FIA in September for comments he made about Perez. The 80-year-old Austrian had blamed Perez’s patchy form on his ethnicity, and also referred to him as a South American.

Perez started the season by taking the fight to Verstappen, each driver winning two races in the first four, but his challenge then collapsed and the Dutch driver ran away with 10 wins in a row.

Speaking on Friday, Horner said Perez had been working hard behind the scenes with his engineers to get himself “on the front foot in these remaining races”.

“He had a strong start today and a good race just a week ago in Austin, and hopefully he can build on that confidence and that performance,” said Horner, who was also quick to shoot down any talk of rivalry between his drivers.

“There is no rivalry between the two drivers. They actually get on very well, they’ve got on very well for three years. Whilst I’m sure the media would love them to be at each others’ throats, unfortunately for you guys they aren’t. They work very well together off track and on track as we’ve seen on many occasions.”