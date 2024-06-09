Red Bull’s Max Verstappen calls for sharper work, faster Formula One car

MONTREAL – Max Verstappen called for sharper work and a faster car from his Red Bull team on June 8 after qualifying second behind Mercedes’ George Russell for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The June 9 race took place after press time.

The series leader and three-time world champion, who won the 2023 race from pole, said rival teams had caught Red Bull in 2024 and they needed to react now.

After Verstappen’s run of eight consecutive poles extending back to last season, three different drivers have started from the front in the last three races.

He has been beaten in two of the last three races and seen his aura of invincibility eroded.

He said he was unfazed by being beaten by Russell, even though they had identical lap times (1:12.000) because the Briton clocked his time first. It was the Mercedes driver’s first pole since Brazil 2022 and Russell said he “missed this feeling”.

“No, I’m not worried by that,” Verstappen said. “And probably I should be pleasantly surprised to be on the front row in a way, but we lacked pace.

“The time Mercedes did in FP3 – that is not possible for us. Not really. And we have had a messy weekend. We need to tidy up and we need to improve our car too.

“There will be more rain tomorrow and then it will be all about how the tyres hold up in the race – and whoever is best at that wins.

“So we have got a lot of work to do and it is not the easiest circuit for us here. But our target has to be that we are good everywhere.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri occupy the second row of the grid, followed by RB’s Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda in the other RB car, respectively.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who signed an extended contract last week, said qualifying had been a “disaster” as he failed to progress beyond Q1 for the second successive race.

“It was a total disaster as I just couldn’t get the grip,” Perez said. “The issue was mainly the rear end of the car, the rear axle. It felt a lot worse and I couldn’t get the tyres switched on.”

Perez qualified 16th and faces a scrap on June 9 if he is to score any points for the team.

Ferrari also performed poorly, after both cars slumped out of qualifying following the high of Charles Leclerc’s Monaco victory two weeks ago and a third place from Carlos Sainz.

“For sure, when you are 11th (Leclerc) and 12th (Sainz) you are not happy,” said team principal Frederic Vasseur. “We struggled a bit more from this morning to switch on the tyres for turn one, because we are losing more than 50 per cent of the gap in turn one.

“At the end of the day, Perez is 16th. It is like it is but we have to be pleased with the fact that the fight is so tight.” AFP, REUTERS