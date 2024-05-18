Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beats McLaren duo to pole at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

IMOLA – Max Verstappen paid tribute to Ayrton Senna after matching the legendary Formula One driver’s record of eight straight pole positions on May 18, when he set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Senna’s run was set in 1988-89 with McLaren and Verstappen, also a three-time Formula One world champion, started his sequence in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season and has yet to be beaten in qualifying in 2024.

Verstappen’s 39th career pole came as Formula One marks 30 years since Senna, who had 65 poles, died in a crash at the Italian circuit on May 1, 1994.

“It’s a great start to the year and very special. It’s 30 years since he passed away, so very pleased to get pole and in a way it’s a nice memory to him,” the Red Bull driver said.

“He was an incredible Formula One driver, especially in qualifying.

“It’s a great day for him and a great day for the team. I’m very, very happy.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri joined the Dutchman on the front row, while teammate Lando Norris, winner of the previous race in Miami, was third, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the second row at the Italian team’s home circuit.

Verstappen beat Piastri – who at press time was under probe for impeding Kevin Magnussen of Haas and may face a grid penalty – by 0.074sec and admitted that it has been a “difficult weekend”.

“I didn’t expect that (pole position),” he added. “We made some final changes before qualifying and they seemed to make it feel better. I could push harder.

“This track is unbelievable. To be on the limit here in qualifying, close to the gravel... I touched the gravel in the last corner.

“The adrenaline is very, very high.”

Piastri also said that the last corner was challenging but nonetheless he was happy with second.

“It was pretty good, a little bit of a scruffy last corner but here it’s so, so difficult to do a perfect lap,” the Australian said.

“So really happy. I’ve been really comfortable with the car from the moment we put it on track yesterday. So, so close to pole, but very happy. It’s been a little while since I’ve been back up here.”

Norris added: “We are getting closer. To be ahead of Ferrari is also a nice result for us.”

Ferrari will be hoping for an improvement on race day, after Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth.

Mercedes’ George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda of RB, Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Tsunoda’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10.

Ahead of the race on May 19, Verstappen – who has won four of six races so far this season – leads the standings on 136 points, ahead of teammate Sergio Perez on 103. REUTERS, AFP