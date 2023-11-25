Red Bull’s Christian Horner admits he was not approached by Lewis Hamilton

ABU DHABI - Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on Nov 24 admitted he had not been approached by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton about joining his team.

He also made clear the only contact he received had come from his father Anthony Hamilton, who ended his management of his son’s racing career in 2010.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Horner admitted he had had no “serious discussion” with Hamilton.

This came after Horner had told the Daily Mail newspaper that there had been “an inquiry” from Hamilton about the possibility of driving for Red Bull next season, before he signed a two-year extension to his contract with Mercedes.

Hamilton on Nov 23 denied these claims, suggesting Horner was “stirring things up”.

“I’ve not approached Christian. I haven’t spoken to Christian for years,” he said.

“I’ve checked with everyone and no one from my team has reached out to him. There aren’t any confidential discussions. You know Christian... he loves that kind of stuff.”

On Nov 24, Horner said: “It’s remarkable how much traction this has got so thank you to the Daily Mail for going exclusively large on this item.

“I mean, it’s a question of ‘He said, she said, who said, what said’... It’s entirely normal for drivers, drivers’ representatives and drivers’ parents to have different conversations during the course of the year.”

Hamilton has driven for Mercedes since joining from McLaren for the 2013 season, winning six drivers’ world titles with the team.

“And look, you know, we haven’t had any serious discussion with Lewis. There was never a seat available,” added Horner.

“I’ve known Anthony Hamilton for many years. He’s a good guy. He’s a proud racing father and inevitably, when drivers go through tough spots – and let’s face it, Lewis hasn’t won a Grand Prix for two years – it’s inevitable questions will be asked up and down the paddock.

“But there was never any engagement and I don’t know who represents who or what, but with the same surname, you would think they were reasonably close...

“It’s difficult to say, but other than pleasantries, there was no specific ‘Can I drive for Red Bull next year?‘.”