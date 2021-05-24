Red Bull reap rewards as disasters strike rivals

The Monaco Grand Prix will inevitably be remembered as the race that turned the tide in this year's world championship fight, as Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman to lead the drivers' title chase, and Red Bull, for the first time in turbo-hybrid era, wrested the lead from Mercedes in the constructors' stakes.

As team boss Christian Horner remarked, they needed to "score large" on the principality's narrow, barrier-lined streets, and with Sergio Perez a strong fourth, they most certainly did.