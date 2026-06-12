Red Bull question FIA's 'benchmark' engine call

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Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 22, 2025 General view of Redbull logo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

BARCELONA, June 11 - Red Bull are seeking clarification from Formula One's governing body after their 2026 engine was deemed to be the benchmark for performance, giving rivals more scope for development.

Mercedes have won all six races so far this season, with Red Bull achieving only two third places.

Several team sources said they were told at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix that Red Bull, using their own engine for the first time and in partnership with Ford, were the benchmark with others to be given additional cost cap allowances.

The governing FIA has yet to confirm details or publish any official findings, with discussions ongoing.

Under ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities), manufacturers can upgrade their power unit during a season if it is at least 2% behind the best performing one.

"We were all a little bit surprised with that news,” Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen told reporters at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Thursday.

"I guess that’s why we’re talking to the FIA now to see what happened there, how they came to that conclusion. There’s not much more to say right now. That’s what they’re looking at.

"We just feel surprised because we don't feel like we are the best. Of course it's super-impressive what they (Red Bull) have done, we are definitely not the worst out there."

Teammate Isack Hadjar gave a somewhat sardonic response: "I was checking if we won the first six races of the year, you know, and we didn’t, so...

"It's provisional... and nothing has been officialised yet. So when it's time to take the final decision, let's see what they say," added the Frenchman. REUTERS