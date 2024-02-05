Red Bull investigating complaint against F1 team boss Horner

LONDON – Red Bull are investigating a complaint against their Formula One team boss Christian Horner, the Austrian energy drink company said in a statement on Feb 5 without giving any details about the allegations.

The Briton, the longest-serving team principal in F1, presided over the most dominant season in the sport’s history in 2023, with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 races.

He has been with Red Bull since they first started on the F1 grid in 2005 and has gone on to win seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ championships with the team.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull said.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Times newspaper reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, who complained to the team’s parent company.

There was no comment from the team but Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he completely denied the allegations.

While Red Bull’s main business is focused on its energy drink, it is also known for a variety of sports sponsorships and investments, including extreme sports ranging from surfing to base jumping. The Austrian company also operates soccer teams in Germany, New York and Brazil.

Red Bull are due to launch their latest car on Feb 15 before the new season which starts in Bahrain on March 2.

The news regarding Horner comes after several surprising developments in motor sport. Not only did F1 reject Andretti’s application to join the grid as the 11th team – despite it being approved by governing body the FIA – it has also seen seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton announce a bombshell decision to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 season. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG