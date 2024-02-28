Horner cleared, will remain as Red Bull F1 boss

Formula One F1 - Pre-Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 22, 2024 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/ File photo
SAKHIR, Bahrain - Christian Horner will remain the boss of Formula One champions Red Bull after being cleared on Wednesday of alleged misconduct toward a female employee.

The Austrian energy drink company that owns the sport's dominant team issued a statement after an independent investigation and ahead of Saturday's season-opening race in Bahrain.

"Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," a Red Bull spokesperson said.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial."

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, had denied the allegations and continued to lead the team during the investigation in what he said was business as normal.

The 50-year-old was scheduled to fly to Bahrain on Wednesday, and the outcome of the misconduct investigation lifted a cloud hanging over a team that has won all but one race last year.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned," Red Bull said.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards," it concluded.

The statement said the complainant had the right to appeal. REUTERS

