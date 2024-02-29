Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared of misconduct

SAKHIR – Red Bull’s Formula One team boss Christian Horner has been cleared of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, the Austrian energy drink company said on Feb 28.

The decision means the 50-year-old will continue to be in charge of operations as the team prepare for the opening race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” a Red Bull spokesperson said in a statement.

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Horner was accused of alleged controlling and improper behaviour by a female Red Bull team member, a claim that initiated the independent investigation.

Earlier, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen brushed aside suggestions that his bid for a fourth consecutive world title may be affected by speculation around his boss.

“It doesn’t affect me,” the Dutchman said.

“I’m very focused on the car and on myself and, hopefully, it is resolved very soon.”

Before the verdict was announced, Horner had denied all the claims and continued to work as usual in the build-up to the new season while the probe was completed.

Verstappen also acknowledged the importance of Horner, the sport’s longest-serving team boss, despite the uncertainty hanging over him.

“It’s a whole team effort and everyone sticks together,” he added.

“I think he’s very important, otherwise he wouldn’t be in that position for such a long time.

“Let’s say if your team boss disappears for whatever reason for one or two races, not much is going to happen, because everyone is in their role and they know what they have to do in the short term.

“But it’s all about people management over time. And then of course things will start to be different, if one of the leaders starts to not be there anymore.

“But we are not thinking like that... We just trust the process that we are in as a team of course, to see what the outcome will be.”

Verstappen added that Red Bull, who won 21 of 22 races last season, were focused on performance and excited to start the season.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, did not attend media day in Bahrain on Feb 28, but is expected to be at the circuit on Feb 29 for opening practice.

The race takes place late on March 2, a Saturday, under floodlights instead of Sunday to accommodate Ramadan, which starts on March 10. AFP, REUTERS