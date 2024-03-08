Red Bull boss Christian Horner confident Max Verstappen not bolting for Mercedes

JEDDAH – Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is confident that three-time world champion Max Verstappen will remain with the team amid rumours that he might be eyeing a move to rival Mercedes.

Verstappen’s contract runs through 2028 and the Dutchman said this week that he is “very happy” with Red Bull.

However, Horner had held a meeting with Verstappen’s manager after having a public argument with the driver’s father, Jos, at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner was recently cleared following an investigation into alleged misconduct, and Jos said this week that “the team is in danger of being torn apart”. The elder Verstappen was also seen talking to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, stoking rumours that his son could be a target when Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari in 2025.

Horner downplayed that possibility on March 7, telling reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he is “certain” Verstappen will be with Red Bull through at least his current contract.

“He’s got a great team around him. He’s got great faith in that team. And we’ve achieved an awful lot together,” he aid.

“So he’s committed to an agreement until 2028.”

Horner added that he spoke to Jos following the Bahrain race and that both sides have agreed to move on.

“We both have a vested interest in his son to provide the best cars for him and to get the best out of him,” he said.

“And he’s started the season in the best possible way. Hopefully, we can continue to provide him with a very competitive car.”

Hamilton, though, has refused to rule out a Mercedes move for Verstappen even if it is unlikely.

“My move (to Ferrari) has shown that anything’s possible, and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so,” the seven-time world champion said.

“I don’t have an extra scoop... I’m sure Max is on the list, but I’m pretty sure he’s tied up, and also, I couldn’t see why you would leave a car that is that good.”

Off the track, the controversy surrounding Horner has continued despite him being cleared following the investigation.

The woman who accused him of the misconduct has been suspended by Red Bull, according to a report by ESPN.

“An awful lot has been made of this,” Horner added. “It is of great interest in different areas of the media for different reasons. The time now is to draw a line under it.

“A grievance was raised, fully investigated and it was dismissed. We move onwards.”

All the focus will now be on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9.

Verstappen is coming of his victory at Bahrain, where teammate Sergio Perez took second place. REUTERS, AFP